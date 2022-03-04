$CALL+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Regina
306-526-6421
2012 Chrysler 300
Limited AWD **New Arrival**
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-526-6421
135,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8590583
- Stock #: X873A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR LUX NAPPA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
27H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
SAFETYTEC -inc: adaptive bi-xenon HID headlamps adaptive speed control pwr multifunction manual folding exterior mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side exterior mirror supplemental signals & courtesy lamps automatic headlamp levelling system SmartBea...
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7