2012 Chrysler 300

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8641097

8641097 Stock #: P2314

P2314 VIN: 2C3CCAGG8CH314285

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2314

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.