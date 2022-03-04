Menu
2012 Chrysler 300

170,000 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Chrysler 300

2012 Chrysler 300

S V6 LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2012 Chrysler 300

S V6 LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8641097
  Stock #: P2314
  VIN: 2C3CCAGG8CH314285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2314
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE V6 



Our Chrysler 300 S has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. new Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Chrysler 300 receives several significant changes and enhancements. An new eight-speed automatic transmission paired with all-wheel drive. Thanks to a complete overhaul last year, the 300 boasts sleeker styling, a quieter interior and a more comfortable ride than it did in years past. Interior craftsmanship is second to none in its class, and the 300's myriad electronic features are not only advanced, but also easy to use. The 292-horsepower V6 is nothing to be ashamed of. It's a smooth-running engine that not only produces quick acceleration but also returns admirable fuel economy due in no small part to the new-for-2012 eight-speed automatic transmission. alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-speaker sound system with a compact touchscreen interface, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface, satellite radio and steering wheel controls. Bluetooth phone connectivity. 300S V6 adds unique styling elements, steering wheel shift paddles, a larger touchscreen display and a 10-speaker Beats by Dr. Dre sound system. Luxury Group, which adds power-adjustable pedals and steering wheel, driver memory functions, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front cupholders, a power rear sunshade and an auto-dimming exterior driver mirror, leather upholstery and the power passenger seat. automatic wipers, automatic high beams, a rearview camera, the larger infotainment interface, a navigation system with real-time traffic. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. The SafetyTec package adds a blind-spot warning system, a cross-path warning system (alerts the driver to cross traffic while backing up) and a forward collision warning system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

