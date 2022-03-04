2012 Dodge Durango

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 9 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8589539

Stock #: L0885A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone White

Interior Colour Black/Tan Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 117,917 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Generic Sun/Moonroof STONE WHITE 265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: rear overhead console rear seat video system TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 220 amp alternator 7/4 pin wiring harness HD engine cooling class IV hitch receiver full size spare tire w/steel wheel rear load levelling suspension Requires Subscription CITADEL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 5.7L V8 VVT "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230mm rear axle 2-speed on demand transfer case 3.45 axle ratio dual exhaust w/bright tips 7100# GVWR HD engine cooling BLACK/TAN INTERIOR LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Front Collision Warning

