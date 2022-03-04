$25,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Durango
Citadel
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
117,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone White
- Interior Colour Black/Tan Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 117,917 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
STONE WHITE
265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: rear overhead console rear seat video system
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 220 amp alternator 7/4 pin wiring harness HD engine cooling class IV hitch receiver full size spare tire w/steel wheel rear load levelling suspension
Requires Subscription
CITADEL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
5.7L V8 VVT "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230mm rear axle 2-speed on demand transfer case 3.45 axle ratio dual exhaust w/bright tips 7100# GVWR HD engine cooling
BLACK/TAN INTERIOR LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
