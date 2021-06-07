+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
WHOLESALE DIVISION PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.
This locally owned Caravan ha been well maintained - and it has no accidents or claims on the CARFAX. The SE adds body-color door handles/side molding, tinted rear windows, triple-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), a front floor console, floor mats and a six-speaker audio system. The optional SE Plus group includes alloy wheels, body-color mirrors and front/rear power windows. The available UConnect group includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The SXT is essentially an SE with the SE Plus group. But the SXT offers more in the way of options, such as a power liftgate, power sliding doors, power-adjustable pedals, remote start and a rear DVD entertainment system. All 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
