Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

237,138 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7250228
  2. 7250228
  3. 7250228
  4. 7250228
  5. 7250228
  6. 7250228
  7. 7250228
  8. 7250228
  9. 7250228
  10. 7250228
  11. 7250228
  12. 7250228
  13. 7250228
  14. 7250228
  15. 7250228
  16. 7250228
  17. 7250228
  18. 7250228
Contact Seller

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

237,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7250228
  • Stock #: w210
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR332314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w210
  • Mileage 237,138 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This locally owned Caravan ha been well maintained - and it has no accidents or claims on the CARFAX. The SE adds body-color door handles/side molding, tinted rear windows, triple-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), a front floor console, floor mats and a six-speaker audio system. The optional SE Plus group includes alloy wheels, body-color mirrors and front/rear power windows. The available UConnect group includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The SXT is essentially an SE with the SE Plus group. But the SXT offers more in the way of options, such as a power liftgate, power sliding doors, power-adjustable pedals, remote start and a rear DVD entertainment system. All 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 75,900 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 173,500 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 83,500 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory