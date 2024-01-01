Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOW KM ACCIDNET FREE</strong></p> <p>Our 2012 Dodge Journey has been through a<strong><span style=color:#d35400> presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service includes new air filters. new rear control arms, new brakes pads and rotors all around. Fresh Wheel Alignment. </span>Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free with good service records. Some Finance options still available . Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> The 2012 Dodge Journey has enough positive attributes to make it worthy of consideration. Dodge managed to bail out its midsize crossover with a bold makeover last year. The result is a compact sport-utility that suddenly is worth considering as a family hauler. Changes made to the steering and suspension last year also make the Journey much better to drive. The most notable improvement to the Journey is within the cabin, where higher-quality materials, a pleasing design and Chryslers latest (and very good) technology features are on display. Meanwhile, the wealth of good ideas still remains, including clever hidden storage bins. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2012 Dodge Journey easily earns our approval. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of Good in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2012 Dodge Journey

64,700 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE

2012 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB5CT389519

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,700 KM

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
4 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Dodge Journey