2012 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,700 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOW KM ACCIDNET FREE
Our 2012 Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service includes new air filters. new rear control arms, new brakes pads and rotors all around. Fresh Wheel Alignment. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free with good service records. Some Finance options still available . Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Dodge Journey has enough positive attributes to make it worthy of consideration. Dodge managed to bail out its midsize crossover with a bold makeover last year. The result is a compact sport-utility that suddenly is worth considering as a family hauler. Changes made to the steering and suspension last year also make the Journey much better to drive. The most notable improvement to the Journey is within the cabin, where higher-quality materials, a pleasing design and Chrysler's latest (and very good) technology features are on display. Meanwhile, the wealth of good ideas still remains, including clever hidden storage bins. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2012 Dodge Journey easily earns our approval. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
