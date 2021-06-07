+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
SUPER LOW KM ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF
Our Dodge journey R/T has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New All Season Tires, full set of winter tires included .Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle no serious collisions LOW LOW KM One owner vehicle. Financing available, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Dodge Journey slots into the crossover SUV fray alongside tweener-sized vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. the 3.6-liter V6 is one of the more robust engines in this vehicle segment and offers decent fuel economy. Changes made to the steering and suspension last year also make the Journey much better to drive. The most notable improvement to the Journey is within the cabin, where higher-quality materials, a pleasing design and Chrysler's latest (and very good) technology features are on display. Meanwhile, the wealth of good ideas still remains, including clever hidden storage bins. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2012 Dodge Journey easily earns our approval. The Comfort/Convenience adds a six-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment, a fold-flat passenger seatback and a storage bin under the passenger seat. The Premium Group includes satellite radio as well. The Popular Equipment Group includes all of the above plus remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, an outside temperature gauge, a compass,and a larger infotainment touchscreen. Automatic headlamps, 19-inch wheels, chrome-like exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium audio system and Bluetooth a sunroof, and leather upholstery that brings with it heated front seats. The R/T adds a monochrome exterior, special 19-inch wheels and black leather upholstery with red stitching. Otherwise, it is equipped similarly to the Crew and a a navigation system. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9