Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7322756
  • Stock #: P2129
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEG8CT273789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF



Our Dodge journey R/T has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New All Season Tires, full set of winter tires included .Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle no serious collisions LOW LOW KM One owner vehicle. Financing available, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Dodge Journey slots into the crossover SUV fray alongside tweener-sized vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. the 3.6-liter V6 is one of the more robust engines in this vehicle segment and offers decent fuel economy. Changes made to the steering and suspension last year also make the Journey much better to drive. The most notable improvement to the Journey is within the cabin, where higher-quality materials, a pleasing design and Chrysler's latest (and very good) technology features are on display. Meanwhile, the wealth of good ideas still remains, including clever hidden storage bins. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2012 Dodge Journey easily earns our approval. The Comfort/Convenience adds a six-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment, a fold-flat passenger seatback and a storage bin under the passenger seat. The Premium Group includes satellite radio as well. The Popular Equipment Group includes all of the above plus remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, an outside temperature gauge, a compass,and a larger infotainment touchscreen. Automatic headlamps, 19-inch wheels, chrome-like exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium audio system and Bluetooth a sunroof, and leather upholstery that brings with it heated front seats. The R/T adds a monochrome exterior, special 19-inch wheels and black leather upholstery with red stitching. Otherwise, it is equipped similarly to the Crew and a a navigation system. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Kia Sorento SX ...
 170,750 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2002 Ford E350 Super...
 226,899 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 115,500 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory