1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
The 2012 Dodge Journey is significantly better than the model it replaces, and so now merits consideration by anyone in the market for a small-to-midsize crossover. The R/T model gets you all the Crew's standard features - 19-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat with built-in storage compartment, reclining 60/40-split second-row seat with fore-aft adjustment, an overhead console with conversation mirror, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, a 115-volt AC power outlet and a premium Infinity audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and SD card slot. The R/T package adds dual-zone climate control and distinctive interior and exterior trim. The top-of-the-line Lux adds a handful of desirable extras, including 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and a Garmin-sourced navigation system. The 2012 Dodge Journey receives a number of significant changes, including a new, more powerful 3.6-liter V6, retuned suspension and steering, and a revamped interior featuring higher-quality materials and a new touchscreen interface. For 2012, the Dodge Journey is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor, traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and side curtain airbags for all three rows.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
