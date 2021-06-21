Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

202,113 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T WHOLESALE

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

202,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7480668
  Stock #: w226
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG2CT165487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,113 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FO



R MORE INFO!



The 2012 Dodge Journey is significantly better than the model it replaces, and so now merits consideration by anyone in the market for a small-to-midsize crossover. The R/T model gets you all the Crew's standard features - 19-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat with built-in storage compartment, reclining 60/40-split second-row seat with fore-aft adjustment, an overhead console with conversation mirror, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, a 115-volt AC power outlet and a premium Infinity audio system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and SD card slot. The R/T package adds dual-zone climate control and distinctive interior and exterior trim. The top-of-the-line Lux adds a handful of desirable extras, including 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and a Garmin-sourced navigation system. The 2012 Dodge Journey receives a number of significant changes, including a new, more powerful 3.6-liter V6, retuned suspension and steering, and a revamped interior featuring higher-quality materials and a new touchscreen interface. For 2012, the Dodge Journey is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor, traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and side curtain airbags for all three rows.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Sunroof
rear air
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Lift Out Roof
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

