2012 Dodge Journey

$8,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 1 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7480668

7480668 Stock #: w226

w226 VIN: 3C4PDDFG2CT165487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 202,113 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior Luggage Rack tinted windows Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Mechanical Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist Lift Out Roof Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal GPS System 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

