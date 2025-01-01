Menu
<p><strong>7 PASSENGER LIMITED ## Discover Adventure in the 2012 Ford Explorer Limited at Siman Auto Sales!</strong></p> <p>Looking for a spacious, capable, and feature-packed SUV that's ready for anything Regina throws your way? Look no further than this incredible 2012 Ford Explorer Limited, now available at Siman Auto Sales! With **over 60 vehicles in inventory** and a legacy of serving Regina for **26 years**, you can trust us to deliver quality and peace of mind. Check out our reviews and see why so many choose Siman Auto Sales! This isn't just any 2012 Explorer; it's the top-tier Limited model, loaded with premium features designed to make every journey a pleasure: **Unmatched Comfort & Convenience:** * **Heated AND Cooled Leather Power Memory Seats:** Whether it's a frosty Saskatchewan morning or a scorching summer day, you'll stay perfectly comfortable. Plus, with memory settings, your perfect driving position is always just a touch away. * **7-Passenger Seating:** Bring the whole family, carpool with ease, or simply enjoy the flexibility of ample passenger and cargo space. * **Navigation System:** Explore new horizons with confidence, knowing you have a reliable guide at your fingertips. * **Bluetooth Connectivity:** Stay connected and entertained safely with hands-free calling and audio streaming. * **CD Player:** Enjoy your favorite tunes, however you like to listen. **Advanced Technology for a Smoother Ride:** * **Adaptive Cruise Control:** Take the stress out of highway driving. This intelligent system automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead. * **Self-Park Assist:** Parking in tight spots in downtown Regina? Let the Explorer do the work for you! This innovative feature makes parallel parking a breeze. **Power & Capability You Can Rely On:** * **3.5L V6 Engine:** Experience responsive power and smooth acceleration from this capable engine. * **Trailer Tow Package:** Ready for your next adventure! This Explorer is equipped to tow up to 5,000 lbs, perfect for hauling a boat, camper, or utility trailer.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** At Siman Auto Sales, we're more than just a dealership; we're a part of Regina's community. With **26 years of service**, we've built a reputation for honesty, integrity, and putting our customers first. We meticulously inspect every vehicle in our **over 60-vehicle inventory** to ensure you're getting a reliable and well-maintained ride. **Don't miss out on this exceptional 2012 Ford Explorer Limited! It's the perfect blend of luxury, technology, and capability for your active Regina lifestyle. Visit Siman Auto Sales today, or give us a call to schedule your test drive!**</strong></span></p>

2012 Ford Explorer

191,700 KM

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Explorer

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

12741024

2012 Ford Explorer

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMHK8F81CGA87505

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,700 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

rear air

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Ford Explorer