2012 Ford F-150

151,750 KM

Details Description Features

$22,987

+ tax & licensing
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 * Leather * Sunroof *

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 * Leather * Sunroof *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

151,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10379892
  • Stock #: 23T292A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 151,750 KM

Vehicle Description

F-150FX4 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford F-150 delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer sway control, Tire pressure monitoring system, SOS post crash alert system.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS), Safety Canopy front/rear outboard side curtain airbags, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, Remote keyless entry w/integrated key transmitter, illuminated entry & panic button, Rear pwr point, Rear door cupholders, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front/rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks w/autolock feature, Pwr 1st & 2nd row windows w/driver 1-touch down.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford F-150!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

