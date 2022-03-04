Menu
2012 Ford F-150

158,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT LOW KM XTR PACKAGE

2012 Ford F-150

XLT LOW KM XTR PACKAGE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

158,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645624
  • Stock #: P2313
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1CFA49976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P2313
  • Mileage 158,900 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOW KM EXCELLENT VALUE



Our Ford F150 XLT with the XTR Pkg has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New Tires All Around Raider Truck Topper. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The Ford F-150 gets a few minor changes for 2012. Drivetrain upgrades include a new two-speed automatic transfer case for upper trim levels and an electronic locking rear axle that replaces the limited-slip option on many models. Also, all 4WD trucks now have neutral tow capability, meaning customers can flat-tow their F-150 behind a motorhome. Finally, the Sync system gains expanded capabilities (AppLink) for smartphones. impressive towing and fuel economy numbers and innovative new technologies. Traditional V8 enthusiasts get the 360-hp 5.0-liter V8 capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds in a properly equipped truck. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control and a full complement of airbags (including front seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard across the board. Ford also offers its SOS Post-Crash Alert System that helps draw attention and assistance to the truck should the airbags deploy. In government crash tests, the 2012 Ford F-150 SuperCrew received an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with three stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the F-150 SuperCrew a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

