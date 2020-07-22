Menu
2012 Ford Focus

107,373 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

107,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 19T564B
  • VIN: 1FAHP3H25CL438494

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,373 KM

Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth Phone, Power Sunroof and more.Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a local owned and operated dealership in Regina. We have served the Moose Jaw, Southey, Saskatoon and Southern Saskatchewan markets for over 40 years. We carry a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. If we don't have what you are looking for, simply ask and we will do our best to find it for you. For more information on this vehicle please call our Sales Department or fill out a form on this page. We value our return customers and the opportunity to earn new business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler dealer.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/MEDIUM LIGHT STONE SURROUND -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

