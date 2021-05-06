Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

135,669 KM

Details Description

$10,498

+ tax & licensing
$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

SEL AWD

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

135,669KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7052618
  Stock #: W222
  VIN: 3FAHP0CG4CR292673

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # W222
  Mileage 135,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Fusion SEL V6 AWD includes:Certified and mechanical inspection-Leather Seats-Heated Seats-Power Seats-All Wheel Drive-Sunroof-Remote Start-Roof Rails-Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control -Dual Exhaust -Rear Spoiler-Parking Sensors -Sony Premium Sound and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

