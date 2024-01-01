$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE2 AWD
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE2 AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Diamond TricoatWhite Diamond Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 168,665 KM
Vehicle Description
With Professional Grade capability, this AWD GMC Acadia crossover brings presence and style. White Diamond TricoatWhite Diamond Tricoat in color with the power of a Gas V6 3.6L engine. Four wheel independent suspension adds control and smoothes your ride. The Acadia shows off its versatility with third row seating, spacious cargo space, Smart Slide second row seats as well as fold flat seat functionality. Equipped with options including a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, speed compensated volume, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, Onstar, Sirius satellite radio, available two panel dual sunroof and tri-zone climate controls. Electronic stability control and long wheelbase allow the Acadia to perform with confidence difficult conditions. Optimal driver control is provided by the ability to manually shift gears. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207