Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 GMC Canyon

SLE 2 W/D AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Canyon

SLE 2 W/D AUTOMATIC

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 4838295
  2. 4838295
  3. 4838295
  4. 4838295
  5. 4838295
  6. 4838295
  7. 4838295
  8. 4838295
  9. 4838295
  10. 4838295
  11. 4838295
  12. 4838295
  13. 4838295
Contact Seller

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 293,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4838295
  • Stock #: CBK2895
  • VIN: 1GTC5MF9XC8115755
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2012 Canyon has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Accident Free  One Owner Saskatchewan Vehicle. Bedliner, skid plates on 4WD models, a 60/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, SLE models add foglights, tinted rear glass, chrome interior accents, power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, front bucket seats and an AM/FM/CD player with satellite radio and three months complimentary service.2.9-liter four-cylinder generating 185 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. OnStar emergency communications system, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and head curtain airbags. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Canyon extended cab received a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset collisions, while the crew cab earned a second-best "Acceptable." For side-impact protection.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • 4X2
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Kia Optima LX+ ...
 77,000 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 59,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 219,800 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Send A Message