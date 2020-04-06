2012 GMC Canyon

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2012 Canyon has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Accident Free One Owner Saskatchewan Vehicle. Bedliner, skid plates on 4WD models, a 60/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, SLE models add foglights, tinted rear glass, chrome interior accents, power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, front bucket seats and an AM/FM/CD player with satellite radio and three months complimentary service.2.9-liter four-cylinder generating 185 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. OnStar emergency communications system, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and head curtain airbags. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Canyon extended cab received a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset collisions, while the crew cab earned a second-best "Acceptable." For side-impact protection.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
