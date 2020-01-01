2012 GMC Terrain

This AWD Gray Terrain SLE-2 features a fuel efficient 2.4L engine. Upgrading to SLE-2 gives you an 8-way power drivers seat, leather wrapped steering wheel and pioneer premium audio sound system with subwoofer. The Terrain is equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, offering seating for 5 and 63.9 feet of cubic cargo space. This Terrain has an interior and many great standard options including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248