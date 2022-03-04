$13,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2012 Honda Civic
LX GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8636195
- Stock #: P2318
- VIN: 2HGFB2F47CH101435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,300 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LEGENDARY RELIABILITY
Our 2012 Honda Civic has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Brand new all season tires all around. Second set of winter tires good tread included. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Honda Civic has been fully redesigned. Highlights include mild styling updates and improved fuel economy. powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 140 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. Transmission is a five-speed automatic. auto-off headlights, intermittent windshield wipers, a rear window defroster, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a one-piece fold-down rear seatback. Stepping up to the LX model gets you more features that buyers expect, including body-color door handles, power mirrors and door locks, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary/USB audio inputs. safety features that include stability control, antilock brakes, front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Civic sedan received a perfect five stars in the overall, frontal and side crash categories. The Civic coupe received four stars in each. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Civic sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.