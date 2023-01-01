Menu
2012 Honda Pilot

205,070 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

EX-L

EX-L

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

205,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898127
  • Stock #: W541
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H52CB501163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W541
  • Mileage 205,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD includes:
Certified and mechanical inspection
-8 Seater suv
-Back up Camera
-Heated Seats
-Leather Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Seats
-Tow Hitch
-Alloy Wheels
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

