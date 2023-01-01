Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,900 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED 3.5 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED 3.5 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10387641
  Stock #: P2700
  VIN: 5XYZHDAG7CG146235

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 171,900 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHILCE EXCELLENT CONDITION



Our Hyundai Santa Fe Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe is a respectable choice for a crossover SUV. Practicality is a big reason to buy a family crossover, and to this end, the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe has the kind of sensible personality with which it's worth settling down. 3.5-liter V6 good for 276 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. There's also a new hill-descent brake control feature designed to help manage driving down steep hills with slippery surfaces. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Santa Fe its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. privacy glass, roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning with rear seat vents. a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, a windshield wiper de-icer, roof rack cross rails and a rear spoiler. Inside there's leather and cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with adjustable lumbar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Limited adds a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 115-volt AC household-style power outlet and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

