$11,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited AWD
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,475KM
VIN 5XYZHDAG9CG129033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,475 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Santa fe Limited AWDOdometer: 161,475KM
Price: $11,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Brand New Tires
Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Leather Power Seats
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-All Wheel Drive lock
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Window, Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $11,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Brand New Tires
Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Leather Power Seats
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-All Wheel Drive lock
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Window, Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 161,475 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL 119,004 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 LX- Local Trade 127,554 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe