Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Hyundai Santa fe Limited AWDOdometer: 161,475KM <br/> Price: $11,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> -Brand New Tires <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -All Wheel Drive lock <br/> -Dual Climate Control <br/> -Power Window, Power Locks <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,475 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12847283

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12847283
  2. 12847283
  3. 12847283
  4. 12847283
  5. 12847283
  6. 12847283
  7. 12847283
  8. 12847283
  9. 12847283
  10. 12847283
  11. 12847283
  12. 12847283
  13. 12847283
  14. 12847283
  15. 12847283
  16. 12847283
  17. 12847283
  18. 12847283
  19. 12847283
  20. 12847283
  21. 12847283
  22. 12847283
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,475KM
VIN 5XYZHDAG9CG129033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 161,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Santa fe Limited AWDOdometer: 161,475KM
Price: $11,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Brand New Tires


Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Leather Power Seats
-Sunroof
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-All Wheel Drive lock
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Window, Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 161,475 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Ford Edge SEL 119,004 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 200 LX- Local Trade for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Chrysler 200 LX- Local Trade 127,554 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe