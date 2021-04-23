Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

159,681 KM

Details Description

$10,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 7019066
  2. 7019066
  3. 7019066
  4. 7019066
  5. 7019066
  6. 7019066
  7. 7019066
  8. 7019066
  9. 7019066
  10. 7019066
  11. 7019066
  12. 7019066
  13. 7019066
  14. 7019066
  15. 7019066
  16. 7019066
  17. 7019066
  18. 7019066
  19. 7019066
  20. 7019066
Contact Seller

$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

159,681KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019066
  • Stock #: W227
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG3CG150141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W227
  • Mileage 159,681 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Santafe GL AWD V6 includes:Certified and mechanical inspection-No Accidents-All Wheel Drive Lock-Remote Start-Heated Seats-Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 159,681 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza
 172,242 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano SL
 146,112 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory