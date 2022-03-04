$17,998+ tax & licensing
306-546-3993
2012 Infiniti G37
X Luxury LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,998
- Stock #: CBK3041
- VIN: JN1CV6AR9CM670824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CBK3041
- Mileage 132,500 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION
Our Infiniti G37 X has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Some Financing still available on site. Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Buying a sport sedan rarely comes down to getting the most bang for your buck. It's usually a matter of intangible factors that tug on your heart strings, like sleek styling, a Best Buy's worth of gizmos or the promise of being able to quickly lap a track in Germany. A fancy badge to impress the neighbors helps as well. Yet perhaps you're the sort of buyer who'd like a car that appeals to your head as well as your heart. The 2012 Infiniti G Sedan does this, taking into account all those intangibles while offering more power and more stuff for less money than its competitors. The 2012 Infiniti G is a great sedan for driving enthusiasts and value-minded drivers alike, providing a sensible blend of performance, space, luxury, convenience and high-tech features that's difficult to match. 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with gauges that move with the tilting action) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, one-touch up/down for all windows, heated front seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. 3.7-liter V6 good for 328 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque and all-wheel-drive G37x. antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
