2012 Infiniti G37

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8587871

8587871 Stock #: CBK3041

CBK3041 VIN: JN1CV6AR9CM670824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CBK3041

Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Dual Air Controls 7 Speed Automatic

