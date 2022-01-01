Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

181,600 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo EXCELLENT VALUE

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

181,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8117989
  • Stock #: P2231
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4CC254204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2231
  • Mileage 181,600 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE COLLISION FREE



Our Jeep Grand Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no Collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget . With its on-road refinement, well-trimmed cabin and traditional off-road ability, the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a fully competitive midsize SUV. The 2012 Grand Cherokee, with its well-trimmed and roomier interior, powerful V6 and more refined performance and ride, is in fighting shape as a top contender among midsize SUVs. The current Grand Cherokee shares components with Mercedes-Benz's ML-Class -- DaimlerChrysler owned Jeep during this vehicle's early development -- so its premium look and feel is no surprise. Drive a pre-'11 Grand Cherokee and the new one back to back, and the upgrades in cabin quality, performance and overall refinement are dramatic. And this year there's slightly better fuel economy. Despite its manners and polish, however, the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee still upholds its reputation for off-road prowess. A drive-mode selector ("Selec-Terrain") can tailor the powertrain and suspension for specific types of terrain. 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. An optional package adds keyless entry/ignition, a power driver seat (including lumbar adjustment), satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface. The Security and Convenience package includes remote engine start, Bluetooth, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a USB/iPod interface. 3.6-liter V6 good for 290 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission. The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash testing, the Grand Cherokee earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

