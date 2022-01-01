+ taxes & licensing
Our Jeep Grand Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no Collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget . With its on-road refinement, well-trimmed cabin and traditional off-road ability, the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a fully competitive midsize SUV. The 2012 Grand Cherokee, with its well-trimmed and roomier interior, powerful V6 and more refined performance and ride, is in fighting shape as a top contender among midsize SUVs. The current Grand Cherokee shares components with Mercedes-Benz's ML-Class -- DaimlerChrysler owned Jeep during this vehicle's early development -- so its premium look and feel is no surprise. Drive a pre-'11 Grand Cherokee and the new one back to back, and the upgrades in cabin quality, performance and overall refinement are dramatic. And this year there's slightly better fuel economy. Despite its manners and polish, however, the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee still upholds its reputation for off-road prowess. A drive-mode selector ("Selec-Terrain") can tailor the powertrain and suspension for specific types of terrain. 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. An optional package adds keyless entry/ignition, a power driver seat (including lumbar adjustment), satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface. The Security and Convenience package includes remote engine start, Bluetooth, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a USB/iPod interface. 3.6-liter V6 good for 290 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission. The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash testing, the Grand Cherokee earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
