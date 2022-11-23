2012 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 5 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9428172

9428172 Stock #: w406

w406 VIN: KNAFU4A20C5599072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,503 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

