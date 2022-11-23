Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Forte

211,503 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Forte

2012 Kia Forte

2.0L EX WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

2.0L EX WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 9428172
  2. 9428172
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

211,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9428172
  • Stock #: w406
  • VIN: KNAFU4A20C5599072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,503 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2012 KIA FORTE EX - was a one owner vehicle - it has no major accidents or claims. And it did just pass a Saskatchewan Safety inspection as well. When the Kia Forte debuted a few years ago, we were pretty impressed with this new small car, finding it offered levels of style, engineering and overall quality that were on par with more well-known Japanese competitors. The 2012 Kia Forte LX and EX are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 156 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 2012 Kia Forte's list of standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows of seats, and active front head restraints. Standard equipment on model includes a six-way-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt steering column, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. Step up to this EX models and you get keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, illuminated vanity mirrors, full power accessories and a six-speaker sound system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2012 Kia Forte 2.0L ...
 211,503 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL E...
 98,800 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X4 xDrive28...
 66,700 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory