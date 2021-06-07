Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Sorento

174,667 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX V6 WHOLESALE - 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

LX V6 WHOLESALE - 7 PASSENGER

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7220816
  2. 7220816
  3. 7220816
  4. 7220816
  5. 7220816
  6. 7220816
  7. 7220816
  8. 7220816
  9. 7220816
  10. 7220816
  11. 7220816
  12. 7220816
  13. 7220816
  14. 7220816
  15. 7220816
  16. 7220816
  17. 7220816
Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

174,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7220816
  • Stock #: w204
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA26CG252812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,667 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISON - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This sharp looking 2012 KIA SORENTO is a 7 passenger AWD. It is a local SUV - and it has NO major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. No longer simply just a good value, the 2012 Kia Sorento is now an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV. The Sorento's most obvious advantage is its near-midsize dimensions, since it's actually long enough for a third-row seat that adults can use. The AWD system also offers an available locking center differential to improve low-speed traction in icy or off-road situations. This SORENTO LX has the upgraded 3.5-liter V6 rated at 276 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. It's offered with the upgraded six-speed automatic and gets the Sorento from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 7.4 seconds, one of the quicker times in the class. Buyers who regularly ferry passengers and cargo are better served by the strong and smooth 3.5-liter V6. The design and materials quality of the Sorento's interior competes with the best in its class, with a restrained but sophisticated look. Dashboard plastics, though hard to the touch, look good, while audio and climate controls and the rest of the switchgear are intuitive and feel substantial.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Limited Slip Differential
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 128,800 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 20,300 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 115,700 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory