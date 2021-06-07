+ taxes & licensing
This sharp looking 2012 KIA SORENTO is a 7 passenger AWD. It is a local SUV - and it has NO major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. No longer simply just a good value, the 2012 Kia Sorento is now an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV. The Sorento's most obvious advantage is its near-midsize dimensions, since it's actually long enough for a third-row seat that adults can use. The AWD system also offers an available locking center differential to improve low-speed traction in icy or off-road situations. This SORENTO LX has the upgraded 3.5-liter V6 rated at 276 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. It's offered with the upgraded six-speed automatic and gets the Sorento from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 7.4 seconds, one of the quicker times in the class. Buyers who regularly ferry passengers and cargo are better served by the strong and smooth 3.5-liter V6. The design and materials quality of the Sorento's interior competes with the best in its class, with a restrained but sophisticated look. Dashboard plastics, though hard to the touch, look good, while audio and climate controls and the rest of the switchgear are intuitive and feel substantial.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
