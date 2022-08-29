Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

192,452 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
LX AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

192,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9204238
  • Stock #: 43037B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

This WhiteKia Sorento LX is a vehicle with a smooth, refined character. The 4-cylinder is economical, achieving EPA ratings of up to 21 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. Standing up to tough weather conditions, Kia's all-wheel-drive system is able to send 50 percent of power to the rear wheels when needed and comes with a locking center differential that can help provide better traction. The standard equipment included on all Sorento models includes a trip computer, power windows, locks and mirrors, air conditioning, a Bluetooth hands-free calling interface and a sound system that includes an MP3-compatible CD player, USB interface, auxiliary inputs and Sirius satellite radio. Base models are equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the LX model steps up to a 6-speed automatic in addition to body-color heated mirrors with integrated turn signals for a more upscale appearance. Automatic one-touch up/down windows and a rear center armrest are also included. Some of the safety features included are vehicle anti-theft, child safety locks, locking pickup truck tailgate, and power door locks. Make the Kia Sorento LX AWD yours today. Call on of our product specialists or come in to your capital dealer and drive away in style! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Buy From Home Available

