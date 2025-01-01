2012 Lexus RX 350

Menu
Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
119,814KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA8CC147137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2591551
  • Mileage 119,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

