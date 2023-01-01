Menu
2012 Mazda CX-7

146,821 KM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958

306-737-4958

2012 Mazda CX-7

2012 Mazda CX-7

s Touring

2012 Mazda CX-7

s Touring

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

146,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523160
  • Stock #: 23G18A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,821 KM

Vehicle Description

CX-7s Touring AWD Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mazda CX-7 boasts a Gas I4 2.3L/138 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Variable intermittent rear wiper w/washer, Traction control -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) w/brake assist.* This Mazda CX-7 Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitor, T155/90D18 temporary spare tire, SIRIUS satellite radio-ready head unit, Side impact door beams, Roof-mounted antenna, Retractable cargo cover, Remote keyless entry w/panic mode, Rear window defogger, Rear spoiler, Rear seat child seat lower anchors & tethers (LATCH system).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you love the feeling of a performance-oriented sedan, but you need the space, ground clearance and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability of an SUV, the 2012 Mazda CX-7 deserves a test drive.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Mazda CX-7!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

