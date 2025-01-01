2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
# ?? Value & Reliability: 2012 Mazda 3 Automatic - Only $10,988! ?? ### Perfect First Car | Low Price | Fully Serviced and Ready to Go This is your chance to own a reliable, fun-to-drive **2012 Mazda 3 Automatic** for an unbeatable price. Known for its engaging handling and excellent fuel economy, this Mazda 3 is an incredible value at just **$10,988** and is perfectly equipped for daily commuting and city driving. With **167,000 km**, this vehicle has been extensively prepared and is ready for its next owner! --- ## ? Feature-Packed for Comfort and Convenience Despite the low price, this Mazda 3 is loaded with popular features to make your drive comfortable all year long: * **Heated Seats & Mirrors:** Say goodbye to cold mornings! * **Sunroof:** Enjoy those beautiful Saskatchewan summer days. * **Air Conditioning (A/C):** Keeps you cool and refreshed. * **Infotainment:** Includes **CD Player** and **Bluetooth** connectivity for music and calls. * **Cruise Control:** Essential for highway driving. --- ## ? Peace of Mind is Built-In Weve invested in making this car worry-free. You wont find another vehicle this meticulously prepared at this price point: * **Pre-Sale Inspection Completed:** Thoroughly checked by our experienced technicians. * **Brand New Front Struts:** Ensures a smooth and responsive ride. * **New Tires:** Ready for all seasons with fresh rubber. * **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service:** Up-to-date and ready to hit the road. --- ## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage Choose a dealership that has earned the trust of Saskatchewan families for over two decades. * **Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years:** Experience you can rely on. * **Motto:** We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. * **Extensive Inventory:** Choose from **over 70 models** currently in stock. * **Trades Encouraged:** We welcome all trade-ins to make your purchase easy. * **Worry-Free Ownership:** Ask about our **Aftermarket Warranties** available to fit every need and budget. At only **$10,988**, this serviced and loaded Mazda 3 wont last long. **Check our reviews** online and see why so many drivers trust Siman Auto Sales!

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

167,200 KM

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE

13068433

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V75C1553897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$10,988

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2012 Mazda MAZDA3