$10,988+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,200 KM
Vehicle Description
# ?? Value & Reliability: 2012 Mazda 3 Automatic - Only $10,988! ??
### Perfect First Car | Low Price | Fully Serviced and Ready to Go
This is your chance to own a reliable, fun-to-drive **2012 Mazda 3 Automatic** for an unbeatable price. Known for its engaging handling and excellent fuel economy, this Mazda 3 is an incredible value at just **$10,988** and is perfectly equipped for daily commuting and city driving.
With **167,000 km**, this vehicle has been extensively prepared and is ready for its next owner!
---
## ? Feature-Packed for Comfort and Convenience
Despite the low price, this Mazda 3 is loaded with popular features to make your drive comfortable all year long:
* **Heated Seats & Mirrors:** Say goodbye to cold mornings!
* **Sunroof:** Enjoy those beautiful Saskatchewan summer days.
* **Air Conditioning (A/C):** Keeps you cool and refreshed.
* **Infotainment:** Includes **CD Player** and **Bluetooth** connectivity for music and calls.
* **Cruise Control:** Essential for highway driving.
---
## ? Peace of Mind is Built-In
We've invested in making this car worry-free. You won't find another vehicle this meticulously prepared at this price point:
* **Pre-Sale Inspection Completed:** Thoroughly checked by our experienced technicians.
* **Brand New Front Struts:** Ensures a smooth and responsive ride.
* **New Tires:** Ready for all seasons with fresh rubber.
* **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service:** Up-to-date and ready to hit the road.
---
## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage
Choose a dealership that has earned the trust of Saskatchewan families for over two decades.
* **Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years:** Experience you can rely on.
* **Motto:** We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.
* **Extensive Inventory:** Choose from **over 70 models** currently in stock.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We welcome all trade-ins to make your purchase easy.
* **Worry-Free Ownership:** Ask about our **Aftermarket Warranties** available to fit every need and budget.
At only **$10,988**, this serviced and loaded Mazda 3 won't last long.
**Check our reviews** online and see why so many drivers trust Siman Auto Sales!
