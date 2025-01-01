$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
151,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP0CN495560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2537501
- Mileage 151,639 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
