Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Altima

151,639 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle
12812599

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12812599
  2. 12812599
  3. 12812599
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP0CN495560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2537501
  • Mileage 151,639 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury 71,815 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sequoia Platinum for sale in Regina, SK
2025 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 9,222 KM $114,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE - WINTER TIRES TO COME WITH! for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE - WINTER TIRES TO COME WITH! 8,854 KM $49,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2012 Nissan Altima