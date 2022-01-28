2012 Nissan Juke

$8,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8255402

8255402 Stock #: w311

w311 VIN: JN8AF5MR2CT108152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal CVT

