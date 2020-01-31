Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Quest

3.5 SL 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Quest

3.5 SL 7 PASSENGER

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 4633761
  2. 4633761
  3. 4633761
  4. 4633761
  5. 4633761
  6. 4633761
  7. 4633761
  8. 4633761
  9. 4633761
  10. 4633761
  11. 4633761
  12. 4633761
  13. 4633761
  14. 4633761
  15. 4633761
  16. 4633761
  17. 4633761
  18. 4633761
  19. 4633761
  20. 4633761
  21. 4633761
  22. 4633761
  23. 4633761
  24. 4633761
  25. 4633761
  26. 4633761
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4633761
  • Stock #: P1809
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP9C9041078
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DVD | LEATHER

Our 2012 Nissan Quest has been through a presale inspection, and a fresh oil service. A powerful V6 engine, a smooth CVT, spacious seating and quiet cabin with user-friendly technology make the Quest a comfortable carriage from which to navigate the daily hustle. With above-average handling and power delivered seamlessly upon request, the Quest even feels somewhat playful on open, bending roads. With features such as: 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and one-touch fold-flat third-row seats. On nearly any road surface, the 2012 Nissan Quest pleasantly silences wind and road noise, with ruts and bumps in the road ably absorbed by the compliant suspension. The latest Nissan Quest adopted a more conservative design inside and out last year. Interior controls are logically grouped on the center stack within easy reach of the driver. Even when it's loaded with options, operating the various climate, navigation and entertainment systems is simple and intuitive. Standard safety features for all 2012 Nissan Quest models include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Quest earned the agency's top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions, and a second-best rating of "Acceptable" for rollover protection.

 

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Roof Rails
Windows
  • Sunroof
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Dual Air Controls
  • Power Gas Pedal
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 75,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru WRX STI ...
 115,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 84,800 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Send A Message