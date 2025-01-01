$13,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,070KM
VIN JN8AS5MV8CW361435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,070 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWDOdometer:104,070 km
Price: $13,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Side mirrors
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Tow Hitch
-Sport mode
-Power Locks
-Power Windows
-Roof Rails
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2012 Nissan Rogue