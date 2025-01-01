Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWDOdometer:104,070 km <br/> Price: $13,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Power Side mirrors <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Sport mode <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Roof Rails <br/> -AWD Lock <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

