DEAL PENDINGCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2012 Nissan Sentra

219,665 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 **New Arrival**

13066024

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP1CL634408

  • Exterior Colour Blueberry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,665 KM

DEAL PENDINGCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Wheel Covers
STEEL INTERIOR TRIM
BLUEBERRY METALLIC

2012 Nissan Sentra