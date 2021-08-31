Menu
2012 Nissan Xterra

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

SV

Location

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7887963
  • VIN: 5n1an0nw2cc527278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean SUV, first owner, SK local unit, never been in any accident, descent body shape,

An Amazing Xterra

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

