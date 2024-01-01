$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000. This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH, UCONNECT 430N, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP, PWR SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES, DARK SLATE INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a pickup truck that is as tough as the rugged image it portrays, but youd also like something with a civilized ride and a nice interior to double as the family road-trip machine, the 2012 Ram 1500 pickup up makes a nice compromise. And, the Hemi badge on the side is sure to impress your buddies.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
