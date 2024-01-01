Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000. This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH, UCONNECT 430N, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP, PWR SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES, DARK SLATE INTERIOR, LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a pickup truck that is as tough as the rugged image it portrays, but youd also like something with a civilized ride and a nice interior to double as the family road-trip machine, the 2012 Ram 1500 pickup up makes a nice compromise. And, the Hemi badge on the side is sure to impress your buddies.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!

162,943 KM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Pwr sunroof
Sport Performance Hood

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
BRIGHT WHITE
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: remote USB port
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port hard drive 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

