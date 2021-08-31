2012 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 3 0 2 , 2 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8033863

8033863 Stock #: w277

w277 VIN: 1C6RD7KT5CS224683

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # w277

Mileage 302,287 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4X2 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.