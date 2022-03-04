Menu
2012 RAM 1500

130,173 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8512577
  Stock #: 21JGC99B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 130,173 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpeted floor covering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
BLACK
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen speed control tire pressure monitoring display trailer brake control vehicle info centre
DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floo...

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

