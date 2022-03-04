2012 RAM 1500

$21,998 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8565185

8565185 Stock #: P2306

P2306 VIN: 1C6RD7NT6CS131022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 229,900 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors 4x4 Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.