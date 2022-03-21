2012 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 4 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8763173

8763173 Stock #: X617A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 83,444 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive 4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Interior Power Door Locks Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 23A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT 17" X 7" ARGENT STEEL WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.