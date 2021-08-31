2012 Subaru Impreza ...

$13,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7797408

7797408 Stock #: 37477Z

37477Z VIN: JF1GPAH63CG237477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 37477Z

Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.