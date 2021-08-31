Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7797408
  • Stock #: 37477Z
  • VIN: JF1GPAH63CG237477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37477Z
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

