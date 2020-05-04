Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE SUPER GAS MISER

2012 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE SUPER GAS MISER

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4960299
  • Stock #: PT1846
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK6CU048929
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LOW KM HYBRID LEATHER



Our Camry XLE Hybrid has been through a presale inspection, Fresh oil service Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a solid hybrid family sedan thanks to improved fuel economy and enhanced driving dynamics.the seventh generation of Toyota's bread-and-butter sedan shows a sharper look, including a more aggressive front grille and side profile. Tougher, more angular lines. That's not where the changes end, however. For one thing, the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers an improved version of last year's engine: a respectably powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder that, combined with the electric drive motor produces a total of 200 horsepower and by far the strongest acceleration in its admittedly small class of hybrid sedans. An improved regenerative braking system that converts more braking energy into electricity also helps the new Camry Hybrid achieve an EPA-estimated 41 mpg in combined driving (39 with the XLE trim) and a substantial 10 mpg gain in city driving.Suspension improvements have also enlivened the Camry Hybrid's handling dynamics.The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers a more refined hybrid system than the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and essentially matches the Ford Fusion Hybrid for best-in-class fuel economy. Overall, the Hybrid should be a solid, blue-chip choice for a family car.XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat and a central touchscreen interface and Bluetooth audio streaming.sunroof; a rearview camera; heated front seats; a four-way power passenger seat; the Display Audio system integrated with a navigation system, HD Radio, satellite radio, voice recognition, Entune integration of smartphone and Web functions; a premium 10-speaker JBL audio system; and a hard-drive-based navigation system with a larger touchscreen display. Camry Hybrid comes with a battery of standard safety features, including antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for both driver and passenger,In government crash testing, it received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry Hybrid the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Dual Air Controls
  • CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

