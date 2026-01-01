$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander
Limited - One owner
2012 Toyota Highlander
Limited - One owner
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,038KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH4CS172545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W1109
- Mileage 200,038 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited AWDOdometer: 200,038km
Price: $16,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded (Limited Edition)
-No Accidents
-One Owner
Highlight features:--Navigation System
-Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Front Heated Seats
-Third Row Seating
-Key-less Entry
-Push Button Start
-Power Lift Gate
-Roof Rails
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2012 Toyota Highlander