2012 Toyota Highlander Limited AWDOdometer: 200,038km <br/> Price: $16,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Fully Loaded (Limited Edition) <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Navigation System <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Front Heated Seats <br/> -Third Row Seating <br/> -Key-less Entry <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Power Lift Gate <br/> -Roof Rails <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2012 Toyota Highlander

200,038 KM

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander

Limited - One owner

13508279

2012 Toyota Highlander

Limited - One owner

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,038KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH4CS172545

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W1109
  • Mileage 200,038 KM

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$16,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2012 Toyota Highlander