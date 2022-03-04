Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

133,000 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8546393
  2. 8546393
  3. 8546393
  4. 8546393
  5. 8546393
  6. 8546393
  7. 8546393
  8. 8546393
  9. 8546393
  10. 8546393
  11. 8546393
  12. 8546393
  13. 8546393
  14. 8546393
  15. 8546393
  16. 8546393
  17. 8546393
  18. 8546393
  19. 8546393
  20. 8546393
  21. 8546393
  22. 8546393
  23. 8546393
  24. 8546393
  25. 8546393
  26. 8546393
  27. 8546393
  28. 8546393
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8546393
  • Stock #: 2232341
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV6CW203754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2016 Lexus NX 200t
39,727 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE
 1,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 57,705 KM
$63,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory