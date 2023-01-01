Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

119,466 KM

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2012 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

119,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9587194
  • Stock #: 22JC23B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,466 KM

Vehicle Description

As Traded, Rare V6, Leather, Sunroof, 2 Sets of Rims and TiresCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

