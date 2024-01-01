Menu
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNT FREE Our 2012 Toyota Tundra Limited has been through a presale inspection . Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. judged on no-nonsense qualities like reliability, durability and competence for the job at hand. By these traditional measures, the 2012 Toyota Tundra can go toe to toe with anything Detroits Big Three automakers have to offer. Ultimately, the 2012 Toyota Tundra definitely stands tall as a full-size pickup.

2012 Toyota Tundra

151,900 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Limited 5.7L V8 LEATHER 4x4 V8

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

VIN 5TFBY5F17CX256078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNT FREE Our 2012 Toyota Tundra Limited has been through a presale inspection . Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. judged on no-nonsense qualities like reliability, durability and competence for the job at hand. By these traditional measures, the 2012 Toyota Tundra can go toe to toe with anything Detroit's Big Three automakers have to offer. Ultimately, the 2012 Toyota Tundra definitely stands tall as a full-size pickup.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

