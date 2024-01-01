$25,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tundra
Limited 5.7L V8 LEATHER 4x4 V8
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$25,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,900 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNT FREE Our 2012 Toyota Tundra Limited has been through a presale inspection . Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. judged on no-nonsense qualities like reliability, durability and competence for the job at hand. By these traditional measures, the 2012 Toyota Tundra can go toe to toe with anything Detroit's Big Three automakers have to offer. Ultimately, the 2012 Toyota Tundra definitely stands tall as a full-size pickup.
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993