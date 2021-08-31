Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Tundra

144,095 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tundra

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5 **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

144,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8036638
  • Stock #: W1725A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # W1725A
  • Mileage 144,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2010 Ford Fusion SEL...
 171,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 87,426 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Bla...
 29,365 KM
$50,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory