Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Tundra

70,850 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tundra

2012 Toyota Tundra

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Tundra

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8472510
  2. 8472510
  3. 8472510
Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472510
  • Stock #: 2232151
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F16CX230063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,850 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 69,979 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX50 E...
 18,451 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 140 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory