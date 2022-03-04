$36,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tundra
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
70,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8472510
- Stock #: 2232151
- VIN: 5TFUY5F16CX230063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 70,850 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
