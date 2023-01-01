Menu
2012 Toyota Yaris

79,188 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota Yaris

LE

2012 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272174
  • Stock #: 2332551
  • VIN: JTDKTUD31CD517686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

