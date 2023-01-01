$18,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2012 Toyota Yaris
2012 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
79,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10272174
- Stock #: 2332551
- VIN: JTDKTUD31CD517686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5