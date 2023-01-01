$15,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design Platinum LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER TOP OF THE LINE LOW KM
Our 2012 Volvo XC60 has been through a presale inspection Fresh Full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports 1 owner low km with good service records and no serious collisions. Fresh Saskatchewan Safety Inspection. Some Finance options still remain. Trades encouraged, after market warranties available to fit every need and budget. For 2012, the Volvo XC60 gets new sub-trim levels in lieu of previous option packages. The T6 R-Design also gets a power bump, while a newly optional Dynamic package adds to the T6 AWD an upgraded suspension and steering. It is a well-rounded compact luxury SUV that's one of the top choices for families. The compact luxury SUV segment is growing. Almost every premium automaker now offers one, and while each has its own character, the 2012 Volvo XC60 sets itself apart with its capability as a family car. With impeccable crash test scores, generous interior space and several unique features, the XC60 is ideally set up to keep your family comfortable and safe. Frankly, that description makes the XC60 sound pretty similar to the safe and practical Volvo wagons that were once so popular. And in a way, the XC60 is indeed the modern Volvo wagon. Yet even if the XC60 accomplishes similar goals, it does so with handsome, unique styling that stands in sharp contrast to those boxy Volvos of yore. Whether you're looking at its nicely sculpted exterior or enjoying the distinctive shapes, surfaces and color combinations of its chic interior, the XC60 not only stands out from its predecessors but also from its contemporary competitors as well. It can even be pretty sporty thanks to the R-Design model and its extra power for 2012. Notably, the XC60 is one of the few vehicles on the road in 2012 to get a perfect five stars in the government's tougher, new crash tests. It also offers a slew of safety features designed to prevent an accident in the first place. Especially nice for young families are the dual booster seats for children that pop up in the backseat. You'll no longer have to remove Junior's booster (and find some place to put it) when you go out for an evening with the neighbors. Your friends will also appreciate the greater amount of room the XC60 provides compared to its rivals. roof rails, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions and adjustable lumbar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, a split-folding 40/20/40 backseat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The 3.2 Premier and T6 add silver-painted roof rails, tinted rear windows, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power passenger seat and leather upholstery. The T6 differs with its more powerful engine and 18-inch wheels. Premier Plus sub-trims add parking sensors, a power liftgate, a cargo cover and power-folding rear head restraints. The Platinum trims gain a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system. R-Design model is pretty similar in feature content to its T6 counterpart save for extra power, a sport-tuned suspension, special styling features, twin chrome exhausts, special interior trim, a sport steering wheel and sport seats. The Climate package adds headlight washers, heated windshield washer nozzles, automatic wipers, heated front and rear seats and an interior air quality sensor. keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system,
