2012 Volvo XC60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10160214

10160214 Stock #: P2602

P2602 VIN: YV4902DZ7C2322927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Red

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2602

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Garage door opener SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.