2013 BMW 320

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2013 BMW 320i Xdrive has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. One owner since new Local Vehicle, Excellent service records. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval, trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2013 BMW 3 Series is an impressively well-rounded and highly desirable entry-level luxury car. the new 3 Series represents the reinvention of not only the best-selling luxury car in this country but also the most heralded sport sedan of all time.17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer,Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface and a premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. includes larger 18" wheels, keyless ignition/entry, an active steering system, heated front seats, a navigation system, satellite radio and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 180 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque.all-wheel drive (BMW's xDrive) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. In government crash testing, the sedan received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, plus four stars for frontal protection and five for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
