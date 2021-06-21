Menu
2013 BMW 320

111,800 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 BMW 320

2013 BMW 320

i xDrive LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2013 BMW 320

i xDrive LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

111,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7520073
  Stock #: PT2166
  VIN: WBA3C3C58DF979375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT2166
  • Mileage 111,800 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our 2013 BMW 320i Xdrive has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. One owner since new Local Vehicle, Excellent service records. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval, trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2013 BMW 3 Series is an impressively well-rounded and highly desirable entry-level luxury car. the new 3 Series represents the reinvention of not only the best-selling luxury car in this country but also the most heralded sport sedan of all time.17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer,Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface and a premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. includes larger 18" wheels, keyless ignition/entry, an active steering system, heated front seats, a navigation system, satellite radio and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 180 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque.all-wheel drive (BMW's xDrive) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. In government crash testing, the sedan received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, plus four stars for frontal protection and five for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

